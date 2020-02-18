VICTORIA -- Officials are investigating a plane crash near Victoria Tuesday morning.

Saanich firefighters and officials with the military's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said they were notified of a downed plane near Mount Douglas shortly before 9 a.m.

The Saanich Fire Department says all passengers were abe to exit the plane themselves and no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The aircraft's tail number is registered to a four-seat, single-engine, 1981 Cessna owned by the Victoria Flying Club.

The plane appers to have crash-landed on its roof near a farm on Beckwith Avenue.

Members of the flying club remained on scene with emergency crews Tuesday morning.

@SaanichFire crews on scene of small aircraft crash in rural field in Blenkinsop valley. No reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/IcpqcbSyhS — Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) February 18, 2020

Dale Albury was working on a roof in the Gordon Head area when he says he heard a plane coming in low overhead.

"I noticed this one was really low and as it passed overhead it was smoking really bad and I immediately knew something was wrong," Albury told CTV News.

He said the small craft continued for about 400 metres when a piece of it came off and the plane headed for the ground.

"It looked like the engine failed and blew a piece off the plane. It fell over Mount Doug Park and after that the engine cut out."

Albury said the plane then banked left as if to attempt an emergency landing on the Pat Bay Highway.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. More to come…