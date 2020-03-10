VICTORIA -- A vehicle that was allegedly fleeing from police smashed into an office building at the corner of Tillicum Road late Monday night.

The morning after the SUV violently crashed into the Condo Group’s office at the corner of Tillicum Road and the Trans-Canada Highway, Tony Zarsadias, co-owner of the company, showed CTV News the damage.

Glass crunched loudly under his feet as he walked around the office, avoiding a pool of oil left in the center of the floor where the vehicle came to a rest.

“It was literally all the way into the office,” said Zarsadias. “This car was on fire for a short period of time,” he added, pointing to a small pile of ash and singed debris.

Condo Group employees' personal belongs were also scattered throughout the room. Zarsadias says that an ordinary day at the office sees ten people working at any given time. Fortunately, the crash happened after business hours at approximately 10 p.m., and everyone had left the office for the day.

“I think that people would have been really, really hurt or potentially killed if they were here.” said Zarsadias.

According to Saanich police, an officer noticed a Saturn SUV speeding near Tennyson Avenue and Boleskine Road. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped out of sight and was later discovered at the crash scene.

“They were trying to evade the police through residential streets and coming along Battleford … there’s quite a tight corner,” Zarsadias said. “Obviously, they went at high speeds and missed the turn and flew right into the office.”

Police used a K9 unit to search for the driver but were unable to locate them Monday night.

It is unknown whether or not the driver was the registered owner of the vehicle. In a statement, police say they are working to identify the driver and charges will be considered once the investigation is complete.

While police continue to search for a suspect, realtors at the Condo Group say they will continue to work in the field and in other offices spaces within the building. Cleanup of their office, however, is expected to be costly and extensive.