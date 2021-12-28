It was colder in Victoria this weekend than during the Blizzard of '96

Temperature records were broken across British Columbia this weekend as a cold snap settled over the province during the holidays.

While snowfall levels were nowhere near the total that fell during the famed Blizzard of '96 in Victoria, temperatures dipped below the record lows set during that year.

In the Victoria Harbour area, temperatures reached -8.7 C on Dec. 26, surpassing the previous record of -5.4 C set in 1996.

A similar -8.7 C was seen in Esquimalt on Boxing Day, beating out the record of -5.4 C set 25 years ago.

On the Malahat, temperatures reached -11.1 C on Dec. 26, surpassing the record of -8.5 C set on the same day in 1996.

(CTV News)

While temperatures were lower than Victoria's historic blizzard 25 years ago, snowfall levels pale in comparison.

More than 125 centimetres of snow fell over a roughly nine day period in Victoria back in 1996, with more than 60 centimetres of snow falling over a single 24-hour period on Dec. 29.

As of Tuesday, Victoria recorded 7.2 centimetres of snow from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, with two centimetres falling Christmas Eve, one centimetre falling Christmas Day, and 4.2 centimetres recorded on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Across the province, 42 temperature records are believed to have been broken on Sunday and Monday.