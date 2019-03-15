

Scott Weston, CTV Vancouver Island





The tents are up and the decorations are hung at Irish Times Pub in Bastion Square, all in preparation for Feast of St. Patrick celebrations this Sunday.

St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated on March 17 since the early 17th century in honour of the legendary and foremost patron saint of Ireland.

The holiday falls on the date of his death and commemorates the arrival of Christianity in Ireland.

From a perfectly poured Guinness to an Irish jig, it will prove to be a big day at Irish Times Pub.

“It's our Christmas, New Year, Halloween all wrapped in to one,” said Demian Merino, Irish Times General Manager. “Everyone is Irish on St Patrick’s Day, and the Irish definitely come out to play.”

Celebrations start Friday night with live music starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, the party continues with the Irish Dancers and three bands.

It's all a lead up to St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday. If it's a pint of Guinness you're after, Merino says no matter how much of the nutty brown liquid is served at the bar, the Irish Times will pour it perfectly every time.

“We pride ourselves on being Irish and we try to foster everything about that, from our music, to our food to our drink,” he said. “So you can expect some authenticity and fun all around.”

On Sunday, anyone who plans on celebrating at Irish Times is urged to be there early to get a good seat.

The doors open at 7 a.m. for breakfast, but even if you have to wait in line to get in, Merino says staff will be going down the line with gifts and T-shirts to make things fun.

Merino says to get his patrons in the spirit of the day, they'll be able to hear music all the way down the street.