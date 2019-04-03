

CTV Vancouver Island





A West Shore wildfire is the first of the season for the Highlands Fire Department.

Rescuers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a brush fire under some hydro lines near Davies Road and Millstream Lake Road.

The fire was approximately 30 feet by 50 feet before it was extinguished.

Eight Highlands firefighters responded to the scene along with one fire engine, one tanker truck and a brush fire truck.

Highlands fire Chief Dean Ford told CTV News that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but recent dry conditions likely contributed to the blaze.

“[It’s] drier than people think out there,” Ford said, adding residents should be diligent in reporting smoke to fire officials given the dry conditions.