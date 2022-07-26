'It's a big boom for us': Tubing returns to Cowichan River as temperatures climb

Vancouver Island residents are flocking to the Cowichan River this week to beat the heat with a tube ride.

"It’s smoking hot out so we just want to get on the water,” said Miles Sheppard, of Victoria, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The mercury had already climbed to nearly 30 C.

"I’m just waiting to get on the river," said Graham Miller, standing with his tube.

A traffic jam had formed on the dock beside the Tube Shack rental office.

"Definitely on the hotter days we notice it’s a lot busier," said Erika Friese, a Tube Shack employee.

"Early this morning, we said we’re leaving and we’re just going to go for a little girls' adventure,” said Carly and Devon from the comfort of their tubes.

People have filled the town looking for a bit of relief from the heat. It’s not just people hitting the river. Marley needs to stay cool as well.

“He’s got a lifejacket on that we got at Bosley’s because we’re going to go on a river ride,” said Jacklin as she pointed to her dog.

“We can pick him up and dunk him,” said Jacklin as she showed off the handle on the life jacket.

Marley with his owner, waiting to get on the river on July 26, 2022. (CTV News)

On Tuesday, the tubing business was good. But the season got off to a very slow start.

“We went a couple of weeks ago in the middle of June and there were maybe two of us,” said Diane Paulin from Victoria.

"This year it was pretty miserable so we didn’t open up until later in July," said Friese at the Tube Shack.

"It’s a big boom for us," said Lake Cowichan Mayor Bob Day.

"Our local businesses as you can see around us here are thriving right now and that’s what they wait for," said Day.

It’s only going to get busier as the Sunfest Country Music Festival arrives this weekend, expected to bring up to 14,000 people to the area.

"It’s going to be busy, that’s all it’s going to be," said Kristle Nowlin, co-owner of the nearby JV’s Diner.

JV's Diner in Lake Cowichan, B.C., on July 26, 2022. (CTV News)

In case there is a line up outside the restaurant, the diners has misting stations turned on to keep those waiting in line cool.

“People just stand underneath and enjoy it,” said Nowlin.