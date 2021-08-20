VICTORIA -- The Cowichan Valley Regional District has declared a state of local emergency as an out-of-control wildfire saw explosive growth overnight near Ladysmith, B.C.

A single industrial property is the subject of an evacuation order Friday near the Mount Hayes wildfire, which grew suddenly from 20 hectares Thursday night to 70 hectares Friday morning.

The fire is about two and a half kilometres west of Highway 1 and was first discovered Thursday afternoon.

Provincial wildfire officials say the fire’s overnight growth was “down slope” and away from residential areas. No homes are threatened at this time.

There were 10 firefighters, four helicopters and two water tenders at the scene late Thursday afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Nanaimo airport restricted airspace near the fire and cancelled some flights Thursday and Friday.

Cowichan Valley Regional District chair Aaron Stone said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“It’s too early to talk about cause but it’s not too early to talk about prevention,” Stone told CFAX 1070 on Friday. “When we’re in these kinds of conditions it really shocks everyone how fast these fires can move.”

The evacuation order applies to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage site owned by FortisBC at 3591 Ninatti Rd.

The company told CTV News on Friday that essential staff would remain on site to secure the facility despite the evacuation order.

The company says it has several contingency plans in place and emergency equipment is at the ready should the fire threaten the facility.

The regional district has imposed restrictions to limit public access to forestry roads in the fire area.

A livestream video of the fire from nearby Mount Bensen is available below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.