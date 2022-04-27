'It makes me feel safe': Sidney pub continues to use controversial vaccine passport

Patrons looking for lunch at the Rumrunner Pub & Restaurant in Sidney, B.C., will still have to show their proof of vaccination.

For owner Bill Singer, sticking with the vaccine passport was a tough decision after the province said it was no longer mandatory on April 8.

"My first inclination was to do away with it as a businessman, because it’s and extra thing to put your customers through," said Singer on Wednesday.

After further consideration, Singer and his wife took the unusual step of continuing to enforce the proof of vaccination at their establishment.

The owners say it's for the safety of their clients, who are often of an older demographic.

"A lot of our elderly customers do have preconditions and we just thought it would be smart move," said Singer.

New census data shows that Sidney has the third oldest population in the entire country. That means that the majority of the population is more vulnerable to COVID-19.

"It’s for the safety of the staff, it’s for the safety of the owners, and it’s for the safety of the other customers," said George Carson, who has be frequenting the Rumrunner for the last four years.

He knows the staff well and showing his proof of vaccination gives him peace of mind.

"You know that everyone in the place has at least had some vaccinations as opposed to sitting next to somebody that you may not know," said Carson.

Other customers agree.

"Yeah, it makes me feel safe," said Cherrie Calvert.

"We had heard that they are asking for a QR code and so that’s why we arranged to meet our friends here," said Nick Poushinsky.

PUSHBACK

Singer says business has been good and that sticking with the policy has brought in new clients looking for a safe place to dine. But, it has also come with a lot of grief.

"In fact some of the pushback has been uncomfortable and disconcerting," said the restaurant owner.

His wife has been sworn at, his family has been threatened online, and Singer says a large group has attempted to tank his business' Google review rating.

"This gentleman is exercising his right and freedom to offer the vaccination card," said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the British Columbia Restaurant and Food Services Association.

Tostenson says he is unaware of any other restaurants in B.C. that are still enforcing the vaccination card, but he applauds Singer’s stance, which he says is well within his rights.

"For people to attack them for what he knows is the right thing to do in his community is absolutely wrong," said Tostenson.

The pub owner says the overwhelming support he has received has far outweighed the negative experiences.

He says he will do away with the policy as soon as he can, but that won’t happen until he believes there is no longer a need to enforce the QR code.

"I’m not doing this to be onerous," said Singer. "I’m doing this because I felt it was necessary."

He says people who still feel unsafe deserve a safe place to go.