VICTORIA -- Victoria taxi drivers are taking extra measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to provide an essential service in the region.

Hinga Gatari, a driver for Bluebird Cabs, says the company is providing masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer on each trip.

Meanwhile, some cab drivers have begun installing patricians in their vehicles.

Gatari says he considered the idea but thought it would be too awkward for dealing with customers. Instead, the driver wipes down his cab after every fare, wears a mask and keeps his hand sanitizer close by.

While cabs continue to operate in Victoria, the industry notes that ridership is at an all time low.

Gatari says only 25 per cent of the company’s fleet is operating in the community.

He adds that he is making less than half of what he did before the pandemic.

Because of the financial losses, Gatari says that Bluebird Cabs has had to layoff several staff members, including the company’s office manager. Meanwhile, the number of dispatchers working per day has dropped from six to one.

“The business is mostly during the day and [there is] hardly any business at nighttime on account that there’s no restaurants or bars where people can go,” said Jacques Sages, a cab driver with Victoria Taxi.

Sages says the work that taxi drivers do is important and should be recognized alongside other essential services.

“If truck drivers and bus drivers get a thanks, we’re doing an equally important job,” said Sages.

“I would hate to think that the elderly wouldn’t have a way of going to the doctors or to the grocery store.”

Gatari says he hopes that everybody will be safe and that things will go back to normal soon.