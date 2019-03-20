

An all-female minor hockey association is coming to Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Amateur Hockey Association approved the membership of the Capital Region Female Minor Hockey Association last week, creating a new club in Greater Victoria.

The new hockey league will add to the eight all-female BC Hockey associations operating in the Lower Mainland.

“In developing our strategies and our new female hockey model, we identified several key factors necessary to ensure the growth of female hockey programming,” said BC Hockey CEO Barry Petrachenko in a news release Wednesday.

“Our experience over the past 15 years has shown that female associations facilitate stronger recruitment initiatives, they create increased female coach education and opportunities, and most importantly they provide more playing opportunities for female players.”

Female amateur hockey players in Greater Victoria will have the choice to play with the new Capital Region Female MHA or on mixed co-ed teams in local associations.

Further information and registration is available at the Capital Region Female MHA website.