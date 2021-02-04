VICTORIA -- Comox Valley RCMP say they have identified two people and a vehicle that were connected to reports of a woman in distress on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier this week, police said they were searching for a grey Chrysler sedan after two reports of a woman “crying, asking for help, and potentially trying to get out of the vehicle” were phoned in to police.

The reports came in around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the Courtenay area.

Now, Mounties say that the passenger, driver and vehicle have all been identified, largely thanks to tips from the community.

“We’d like to thank the media and the public for their assistance. We received numerous tips regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle and as a result were able to gather surveillance footage from those areas,” said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Thursday.

“Every little piece of information helped as we moved along with the investigation,” she said.

Police say they are now working with everyone involved to “ensure their safety moving forward.”