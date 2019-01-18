

Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island





All fines on overdue children’s materials at the Vancouver Island Regional Library have been eliminated.

Outstanding fines were also waived as of Jan.1 and VIRL is highlighting the change during Family Literacy Week.

"For some families, the library fines can mean the difference between being able to access library materials or not," says Melissa Legacy, director of library services and planning.

Fines were set at 10 cents per day on children’s materials to a maximum late charge of $10 and borrowing was suspended until the balance was less than $10 or paid in full.

"Fines on children’s material does not factor into any significant revenue," says library spokesperson David Carson.

"Children should not be faulted or punished for overdue library items, instead they should have barriers to access removed so they can grow and learn without limitations," VIRL Executive Director Rosemary Bonanno said in a news release.

Family Literacy week encourages families to spend time together to open new pages and ways of learning.