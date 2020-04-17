VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island’s Falling Water Property Services is offering free yard service to healthcare workers who are too busy dealing with the COVID-19 health crisis to care for their own yards.

The free yard work will be carried out by staff volunteering their own time on Saturdays.

The idea was first brought forward by a Falling Water Property Services employee who had heard of a handyman offering to help healthcare workers.

“We’re able to work safely outdoors during this time and what better way to give back to the community than by donating and volunteering some of our time,” said Grant Waters, supervisor at Fallingwater Property Services.

“The team is really excited about it.”

The company says it can mow lawns, clean yards, weed garden beds or whatever it can do to give front line health-care workers something positive to come home to at the end of the day.

Any health-care worker looking for yard work is asked to first fill out a nomination on the company’s website online here.

Community members that know health-care workers can also nominate them at the same webpage.