VICTORIA -- Health officials on Vancouver Island are warning about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Courtenay restaurant.

Island Health says the exposure affects anyone who went to Browns Socialhouse at 1661 Cliffe Ave. on Nov. 3 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., and on Nov. 5 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“If you were at this location during the times of possible exposure, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19,” Island Health officials said in a statement Friday. “The possible exposures listed for this site are believed to be low risk.”

The health authority says anyone who was at the restaurant during those times should monitor for symptoms.

Contact tracers have notified those directly affected – those who had face-to-face contact with the COVID-19 carrier for an extended period of time – and instructed them to self-isolate.

“If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured you did not have a high-risk exposure related to this case,” Island Health said. “No ongoing COVID-19 risk from this exposure has been identified.”