Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the Vancouver Island region Thursday, health officials reported.

Three COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two deaths were confirmed in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,781 people have died of the disease in B.C., including 204 in Island Health.

NEW CASES

Another 782 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday, including 122 new cases in the island region.

The B.C. Health Ministry has recorded 343,064 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eighty people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, down from the 84 reported Wednesday and 87 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, 14 patients are receiving intensive care, up from 12 reported Wednesday, but the same total as reported on Feb. 10.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.5 per cent have received two doses.

As of Thursday, 53.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received three doses.