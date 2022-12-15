Island Health launches overdose advisory text alert system
Island Health and the B.C. government are rolling out a new text alert system to notify residents of drug-poisoning advisories in the region.
The text alerts will include information about where surges of toxic drug poisonings are occurring in the Vancouver Island region, and also provide tips on drug use safety.
Anyone looking to sign up for the text alerts can do so anonymously by texting JOIN to 253787.
In the first 10 months of 2022, at least 1,827 people died of drug overdoses in British Columbia, according to the BC Coroners Service. At least 313 of those deaths occurred in the Island Health region.
Meanwhile, the majority of overdose deaths in B.C. take place in private homes, according to the coroners service.
In the first 10 months of 2022, 55.2 per cent of fatal overdoses occurred in private residences, while 23.3 per cent occurred in other types of housing.
"Separating people from the toxic drug supply is one of the most important ways we can prevent drug poisonings and death," said B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside in a release Thursday.
"This new alert system is one more critical tool available as the province expands harm reduction measures, while connecting people to lifesaving supports," she said.
Island Health's new text alert system is the third of its kind to roll out in the province. Similar text alert systems were implemented in Interior Health and Fraser Health earlier this year.
More information about the text alerts can be found on the Toward the Heart website.
"I think this service will benefit many, including those who use substances and their loved ones," said Beth Haywood, peer project coordinator at Island Health.
"It will help clients and peers stay aware about what’s happening in their communities," she said.
