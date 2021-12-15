Island Health issues overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

Island Health is alerting the community to an increase in overdoses in the Greater Victoria area, particularly in Victoria proper.

The health authority said Tuesday that there is increased risk in both inhaling or injection opioids and stimulants.

To reduce overdose risks, Island Health has several recommendations:

Avoid using alone; fix with a friend

Try a small amount of new drugs first

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Avoid using more than one drug at a time (stacking drugs increases risk of overdoses and contributes to more severe overdoses)

Carry and use naloxone and have an overdose response plan

Be close to help

Use an Overdose Prevention Service

The health authority also recommends downloading the Lifeguard App and asking for someone to check in on you if you are using drugs alone.

If someone you know overdoses, Island Health says you should call 911 and stay with them, as well as administer naloxone and give one mouth-to-mouth breath every five seconds.

More details about overdose prevention can be found on the Island Health website.