Island Health declares 2 new COVID outbreaks, 3 others declared over

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island, while three others are now considered over, Island Health announced Tuesday evening.

The new outbreaks were declared at Berwick on the Lake long-term care in Nanaimo, and at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens long-term care home in Port Alberni.

At Berwick, two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the care home's long-term care unit, according to Island Health.

Meanwhile, one resident has tested positive for the illness at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens in Port Alberni.

Whenever an outbreak is declared at a long-term care home on Vancouver Island, outbreak protocols are activated, which include suspending admissions and transfers to affected units, limiting staff and resident movements and gatherings, and enhanced screening for symptoms.

3 OUTBREAKS OVER

On Tuesday, Island Health announced that three other outbreaks are now considered over.

An outbreak at Royal Jubilee Hospital's general medicine unit in Victoria is considered over, after six patients and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Mount St. Mary Hospital long-term care home in Victoria is also over.

The outbreak had affected two residents and two staff members.

In Courtenay, an outbreak at the Comox Valley Seniors Village long-term care home was declared over Tuesday.

The outbreak had affected nine residents and two staff members.

"Staff at these sites are to be commended for their excellent work delivering high quality, compassionate care under challenging circumstances," said Island Health in a statement Tuesday.

"Outbreak protocols will now be ended at the sites. Enhanced infection prevention and control measures and monitoring of staff and residents for symptoms will continue," said the health authority.

There are currently 23 active outbreaks of COVID-19 at health-care facilities in Island Health.