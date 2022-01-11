Island Health declares 2 new COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes

Two more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island, while another has been declared over, Island Health announced Tuesday.

The new outbreaks are located at Saanich Peninsula Hospital long-term care in Central Saanich, and at Oyster Harbour long-term care home in Ladysmith.

At Saanich Peninsula Hospital, three residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health says the outbreak is so far limited to the extended care units, and the rest of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital is not affected at this time.

Meanwhile, two residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oyster Harbour.

The outbreak is limited to the Sea Haven unit of the care home at this time.

Several outbreak protocols are activated whenever an outbreak is declared at a long-term care home in Island Health.

Those protocols include: No admissions or transfers to affected units, limited staff movement when possible, and no congregate dining or group activities for residents of affected units.

Island Health say essential visits to the care homes, including to the affected units, can continue.

OUTBREAK OVER

While two new outbreaks have been declared, Island Health says the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital is now considered over.

The outbreak was declared on Dec. 31 and was limited to two rooms in the general medicine unit of the hospital.

The outbreak was linked to two cases of COVID-19 among patients, according to the health authority.