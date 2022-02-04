Island Health confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, hundreds of new cases

B.C. health officials confirmed six more COVID-19-related deaths in the Island Health region Friday.

Across the province, 19 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began 2,675 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 185 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 121 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 117 reported Thursday and 112 confirmed a week ago on Jan. 28.

Of those patients, 10 are receiving critical care, the same total reported Thursday, but a slight decrease from 11 reported on Jan. 28.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 4, 61 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health, including 15 patients who required critical care.

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, including 232 new cases in Island Health.

While confirmed case are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say tests serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

As of Friday, there are 25,479 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,516 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.2 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, roughly 48.1 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses as of Friday.