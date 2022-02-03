Island Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two in the Island Health region, according to the provincial Health Ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 2,656 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 179 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 117 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down from 120 reported yesterday, but up from the 101 confirmed a week ago on Jan. 27.

Ten patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, up from eight reported Wednesday, but down from 11 recorded on Jan. 27.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 4, 61 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health, including 15 patients who required critical care.

NEW CASES

B.C. health officials confirmed 217 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new cases were among 1,518 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 25,554 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,544 active cases in Island Health.

Health officials have noted that while not everyone can receive a PCR test due to capacity limits, the tests that are completed still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, approximately 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.2 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 47.6 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.