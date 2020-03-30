VICTORIA -- Island Health has confirmed to CTV News that the health authority is constructing a temporary COVID-19 screening and treatment facility at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

The District of Saanich says that they have given Island Health permission to use the space for testing and treatment purposes.

Last week, the provincial government suspended all local states of emergency except for the City of Vancouver.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said at the time that the suspension of local states of emergency would allow for the government to roll out a province-wide approach to COVID-19. The province-wide response includes allowing health authorities to use municipal facilities, like recreation centres, if requested.

On Monday, B.C. announced that there were 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the provincial total to 970.

Of those 970 cases, 67 are located in the Island Health region.

At Monday’s daily COVID-19 update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked that everyone continue practicing physical distancing and urged all residents to stay at home as much as possible.

"We are not through this storm yet, " said Henry. "We have not reached our peak."

"We need to be 100 per cent committed, all of us, to doing our part. We need to flatten the curve," she said.