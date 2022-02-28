Island Health begins 'ramping down' vaccine clinic hours

Island Health is reducing service at many of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics as more and more people get vaccinated against the disease.

Starting Feb. 28, Island Health will be closing or reducing the hours of vaccine clinics across the region, a move that the health authority says is in line with other health authorities across the province.

Additionally, the health clinics will shift to focus on youth aged five to 11 and adults who are looking to receive a non-mRNA vaccine, such as the Novavax or Medicago vaccines.

"As more and more people have been vaccinated, we are ramping down our large clinics to match demand," said Island Health in a release Monday.

"The remaining Island Health clinics, combined with the addition of more than 170 community pharmacies registered to administer COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 12 and over, will ensure sufficient capacity moving ahead."

Island Health is reminding families that appointments must be booked to vaccinate children aged five to 11.

The health authority adds that clinic hours may change moving forward "to reflect local needs." The most up-to-date hours for vaccine clinics can be found on the Island Health website.

The adjusted list released Monday can be viewed below.

Since the pandemic began, Island Health has administered more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, roughly 88.7 per cent of Island Health residents aged five and older have received two doses of vaccine, while 56.7 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received three doses.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 remains the most effective way to prevent illness and severe outcomes and we continue to encourage people to get their first, second or booster dose as soon as they are eligible," said Island Health.