Island Health announces 2 new COVID-19 outbreaks

Health officials have declared two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.

Two residents each at Chemainus Health Care Centre in Chemainus and Selkirk Seniors Village in Victoria have tested positive, according to a news release from Island Health.

The outbreak at Chemainus Health Care Centre is limited to the Harbour Side unit, while the Selkirk Seniors Village outbreak is limited to the fourth floor Dayton unit, the health authority said.

Island Health said congregate dining and group activities at both affected units have been stopped, and staff movement will be limited "wherever possible."

Essential visits are continuing, as are enhanced cleaning and infection control measures, as well as enhanced screening of all staff and patients for symptoms, the health authority said.

There were 56 active COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system as of the Ministry of Health's latest pandemic update on Thursday. However, neither of the outbreaks Island Health announced Thursday were included in the list.

The Chemainus and Selkirk outbreaks bring the provincial total to at least 58 outbreaks, 48 of them in long-term care homes.

Nearly half of those outbreaks - 26 overall, including 22 in long-term care - are in Island Health.

It's worth noting, however, that the provincial government recently changed its criteria for when COVID-19 outbreaks should be declared in health-care settings.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the criteria apply everywhere in the province, but declaring outbreaks remains at the discretion of medical health officers in each health authority.