Island Corridor Foundation hosting holiday train event for the Great Nanaimo Toy Drive

The Island Corridor Foundation (ICF) will be hosting its third annual Holiday Train event on Saturday do help collect donations for the Great Nanaimo Toy Drive.

Between 5 and 7 p.m., the holiday train will be stopped on the tracks outside Steve Marshall Ford, located at 3851 Shenton Rd. in Nanaimo.

The goal is to fill a massive sleigh that has been set up on a flat deck rail car.

People are asked to come by to drop off a new, unwrapped toy during the event. The train will be accepting gifts for kids of all ages.

“We like working with charities that work with kids,” says Andrea Thomas, manager of corridor development for the ICF.

“The toy drive delivers a special holiday for kids all over Nanaimo, so we just thought, ‘Why not? We have a train, let’s make it special.’”

More information about the Great Nanaimo Toy Drive can be found on its website.