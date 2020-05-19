NANAIMO -- Seven food banks on Vancouver Island will be receiving $2,000 each from the Island Corridor Foundation (ICF), totalling $14,000 to help those in need during the ongoing pandemic.

“The ICF is a part of many different communities on Vancouver Island and we wanted to provide some assistance where we are able to,” said Andrea Thomas, corridor development manager for the ICF.

Food banks that will be receiving the $2,000 donations are all located along the island’s rail corridor and include:

Comox Valley Food Bank

Mt. Arrowsmith Salvation Army Community Ministries in Parksville/Qualicum

Port Alberni Community Food Bank Salvation Army

Cowichan Valley Basket Society

Goldstream Food Bank

The Mustard Seed Victoria

Loaves and Fishes Nanaimo

“This is a small contribution but hopefully it will make an impact and help ease some of the stress on people and families in all our communities,” said Thomas.

Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes received its $2,000 donation the old-fashioned way, by train. On Tuesday afternoon, a freight train rolled into the Nanaimo Train Station where executive director of Loaves and Fishes, Peter Sinclair, accepted the cheque.

Sinclair says the $2,000 is actually $12,000 worth of food because of their food recovery program and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We are seeing a huge need for our services. Many new people are coming to the food bank for the first time,” said Sinclair.

The ICF is encouraging others to consider donating to local food banks to help provide people in their community with food.

Cheque’s have been mailed out to the other food bank locations.