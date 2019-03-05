

CTV Vancouver Island





A Parksville-area SPCA branch is seeking donations to help care for a cat that had its leg amputated Tuesday after it was shot with a pellet gun.

Onyx, a two-year-old tabby, came to the BC SPCA's Parksville-Qualicum Beach and District Branch with a pellet and shrapnel lodged in his leg.

"Owners took the cat to a veterinary clinic but surrendered him due to the cost of surgery," said branch manager Nadine Durante.

Onyx needed to have his leg amputated and will also have to recover from a broken humerus.

The costs for the surgery and medical care are pegged at around $1,800. The organization is asking anyone who can donate to visit its branch on Alberni Highway, or the BC SCPA website.

"He's doing very well," Durante said, following Onyx's surgery. “I have concerns that somebody in the area is playing with pellet guns and shooting at cats with pellet guns."

Onyx will spend several weeks recovering in a foster home before he goes up for adoption to an indoor home "where this will never happen again," the BC SPCA said.