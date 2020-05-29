ERRINGTON, B.C. -- The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRA) will reopen its doors to the public starting Tuesday, June 2.

The centre has been closed for more than two months due to the ongoing pandemic.

The nonprofit organization relies heavily on revenues generated from admissions to its facility in Errington.

Those funds then go towards feeding and rehabilitating the more than 100 animals that are either permanent residents or are recovering at the centre.

“We’re very thankful to be able to open up and be back having our admissions,” says Derek Downes, an animal technician at NIWRA.

“One hundred per cent of the proceeds of our admissions go directly back into the centre and the rehabilitation that we are doing.”

Downes says support from the community was incredible during the closure and no rehabilitation of any animal was affected.

When the centre opens, staff will be encouraging social distancing and will continue their stringent cleaning procedures.

Changes have also been inside the facility’s gift shop so that visitors can stay at least two metres apart.

More information about NIWRA reopening can be found on the centre’s website.