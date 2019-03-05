

CTV Vancouver Island





Major crimes investigators will provide an update Wednesday on the homicide of a Victoria man whose remains were found near a Malahat Highway rest stop in 2017.

Richard Blair Young, 72, was reported missing to police on Feb. 14, 2017. Nearly three weeks later, his remains were discovered near the Arbutus rest stop on the Malahat Highway summit.

Police deemed his death a homicide and an investigation was launched by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, which probes all homicides, suspicious deaths and missing person cases where foul play is suspected.

Investigators haven't released any new information since announcing the initial investigation, but VIIMCU Insp. David Hall will speak with the media about the case Wednesday at Victoria police headquarters.

"Inspector Hall will share developments in the investigation and appeal for witnesses and information," police said in a statement.

When the homicide probe was launched in March 2017, police said the public was not at risk.

The news conference begins at 1 p.m. CTV Vancouver Island will stream the event live on our website.