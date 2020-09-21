VICTORIA -- An overnight fire in a Saanich garage is under investigation Monday.

Firefighters were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 3000-block of Albina Street in the Tillicum area.

Approximately 17 firefighters and six trucks responded to the blaze.

There were no injuries and the fire was contained to the garage, according to the Saanich Fire Department.

The estimated cost of the damage is unknown and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.