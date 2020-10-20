Advertisement
Investigators at scene of Oak Bay tree-pruning death
VICTORIA -- Police and workplace safety investigators are at the scene of a fatal tree-pruning incident in Oak Bay.
Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties says a young man died while cutting a tree on McNeill Avenue near Byng Street Tuesday morning.
"Tragically, it is the scene of a sudden death of young man who was tree cutting," Bernoties said on Twitter.
"It is not suspicious, however, detectives and forensic ident are also at scene as it is worksafe incident," he added. "Please avoid the area."
WorkSafeBC says it was notified of a workplace fatality at the site around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. A safety officer has since been deployed to the scene.
Pedestrians and vehicles are restricted from the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.