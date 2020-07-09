VICTORIA -- An independent investigator appointed by the B.C. government to review allegations of a “racist game” that was being played in the province’s emergency rooms is slated to provide an update on Thursday.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the investigator who has also previously served as B.C.’s representative for children and youth, will deliver the update live at noon.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the investigation on June 19 after the province received reports of an alleged “racist game” that was taking place in at least one hospital ER.

"The allegation is that a game was being played to guess the blood-alcohol level of patients in the ER, in particular Indigenous patients," said Dix at the time.

Dix did not identify which emergency room the allegations originated from, or if it was taking place in multiple hospitals.

Roughly one week after the announcement was made, two Vancouver Island First Nations said that the game was taking place at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

“We’re deeply hurt by what has been shared,” Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom told CTV News on June 25.

“It’s a hospital that many young people were born at, it’s a hospital where we have memories of our loved ones being there,” he said.

When the investigation was announced, Dix said that all of Turpel-Lafond findings would be released to the public once the investigation was completed.

The health minister also promised that whistleblower protection would likely be coming to the province for those who report allegations of racism in the health-care system in the future.

Shortly after the announcement was made, the Métis Nation of British Columbia and the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres released a joint statement saying that the allegation was just one of “thousands of cases” of racism against Indigenous people in B.C.’s health-care system.

