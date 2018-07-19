

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria care facility that caters to seniors is at the centre of a police investigation which may involve multiple sexual assaults, CTV News has learned.

According to the Ministry of Health, a police investigation is now focused on a facility on Hillside Avenue that deals with seniors and those who need critical care.

CTV News first learned of allegations that centre around either Aberdeen Critical Care Hospital or the Hillside Seniors Health Centre.

The allegations suggest up to eight residents may have been sexually assaulted by a staff member.

The two care facilities are located directly next to each other and both are run by Island Health.

The health authority will not confirm or deny whether the allegations are true, but did supply a statement to CTV News.

"Island Health cannot discuss personal issues due to provincial privacy legislation. Allegations of a criminal matter must be reported to police and Island Health cooperates fully in any and all investigations," the organization said in a statement.

"All staff who work with vulnerable populations are required to provide a criminal record check. Where appropriate, Island Health will suspend staff while investigations are underway."

The Ministry of Health supplied its own statement on the investigation.

"Island Health has informed us of the investigation, but as that is ongoing and the police are investigating, we will not be commenting on it," the ministry said.

While the Ministry of Health confirms a police investigation is underway, Victoria police aren't saying anything or even acknowledging an investigation is taking place.

CTV has reached out multiple times to Victoria police in the last 48 hours asking if patients or residents are safe and to provide details about the investigation, but so far has not been given any information.