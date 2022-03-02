Investigation into B.C. tugboat blast highlights importance of battery maintenance

The Transportation Safety Board says its report into an explosion aboard a tugboat north of Powell River, B.C., highlights the need for proper battery maintenance aboard vessels.

The blast happened on Aug. 7, 2020, as the tug Risco Warrior was working in a remote part of Bute Inlet — and the force of the explosion damaged the tug and slightly injured two crew members.

The TSB says "continuous unregulated charging" of the battery caused the water inside to evaporate — overheating and damaging the battery plates — while a lack of ventilation allowed flammable hydrogen gas to build up in the battery compartment — and the blast happened when a spark ignited the gas.

The report says, along with poor battery maintenance, the Risco Warrior also had no formal plans to deal with emergencies but the operator has improved maintenance and developed a safety management system in the months after the blast.