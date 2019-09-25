A series of multi-agency training exercises launched off the coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday.

The Canadian Coast Guard, RCMP, Military Search and Rescue and the American Coast Guard are just four of 20 agencies involved in the massive marine disaster simulation.

The exercise, taking place near Port Hardy, sees the BC Ferries vessel "Northern Adventure" playing the role of a cruise ship that's run aground. The simulation had agencies trying to evacuate 2,700 passengers, with some experiencing medical issues that required air lifts.

"Anytime during the summer there's 30-35 cruise ships transiting southeast Alaska, going into Juneau," said John Hollingsworth, Chief of Incident Management for America's 17th Coast Guard district. "So it's a real possibility anytime this could happen."

Among the observers of Wednesday's exercises was New Zealand's Secretary Manager for Search and Rescue, Duncan Ferner.

"I've got a notebook full of good ideas and the teams have been very kind and shared some of their documentation with me," said Ferner.

"I'd say that the Canada Coast Guard is more advanced than we are, we're trying to learn from this exercise as well," added Hollingsworth.

The exercises continue tomorrow, with crews tackling a simulated environmental clean-up.