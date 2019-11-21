SAANICH – The first time Karin walked through a Vancouver Island forest to the ocean she was surprised by what she found. "I have no words for it," she says. "It was very impressive!"

Although Karin had travelled the rest of the world in her youth (she show's me a picture of her posing with a friend in Egypt), she'd never seen a beach covered in so much driftwood before. "All this nature! All this driftwood!," she says. "You just pick up art!"

Now, Karin never really had time to consider art as an adult. She was too busy working in the Netherlands or caring for her aging parents. But then: "This happened four years ago," Karin says.

"What happened four years ago?," I ask. "Well…" she responds with a laugh and a long pause.

Karin says she stumbled upon her old diary four years ago. It featured a picture of a Canadian man that she met while travelling. The guy she'd never forget, yet never connected with for 35 years.

So, Karin started searching for him online and sent him a simple email. It began, 'It's been a while…'

"It was absolutely crazy!" Paul recalls receiving the message from the friend he hadn't heard from in decades. "My head just went for a huge tumble."

Long story, short – the two connected immediately. She moved to Canada, discovered the driftwood, and suddenly felt compelled to add even more wonder to it. "I love colours so I start painting it," Karin explains. "So in the wintertime we have the summertime."

The front and back yard is now bright all the time – blooming with bold and blissful pieces of painted wood. The shed, fence, and sections of the exterior of the house are also covered in colourful designs. It was hard to contain my smile while trying to capture it all with the video camera. Karin's bounty of beauty is proving boundless.

"Being happy is giving a bit of it away," Karin explains.

"People come to the door and say, 'it made me smile'," Paul says. "What more could you ask for?"

Paul and Karin say they occasionally saw the worst of the world during their travels. Now she's striving to balance that by offering this part of the globe her best.

"You start with yourself, doing positive things," Karin says with an exuberant smile. "Then you can share that. It's free!"