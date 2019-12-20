VICTORIA -- The B.C. Green party is to reveal today who will become interim leader after Andrew Weaver steps down in January.

A release from the party says Green politician Adam Olsen, the elected member for Saanich North and the Islands, is to make the announcement.

Olsen is also to release the rules for the party's leadership contest.

Weaver said in October that he would not run in the 2021 provincial election, but planned to remain in the legislature until then to represent his Victoria-area riding.

A date for electing a new leader has not been set, but it could happen at the end of June when the party holds its annual convention in Nanaimo.

Weaver was first elected in 2013 and led the party to a breakthrough in 2017 when the Greens captured three seats on Vancouver Island.

When he announced his resignation as leader, Weaver said it was “time to let another generation take the lead.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019