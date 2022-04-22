Inspectors reviewing potential cases of avian flu in Cowichan Valley

Chickens are pictured in a Qualicum Beach backyard: March 30, 2021 (CTV News) Chickens are pictured in a Qualicum Beach backyard: March 30, 2021 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario