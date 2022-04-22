Inspectors reviewing potential cases of avian flu in Cowichan Valley

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is looking into the potential presence of an avian flu that's appeared in chickens in other areas of Canada and may be in the Cowichan Valley.

The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture says the CFIA is investigating a "premises of concern" for the bird flu strain H5N1.

The illness first appeared in eastern Canada in late 2021, and was confirmed to be in B.C.'s Okanagan region last week.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture shared a warning with chicken owners who live within 12 kilometres of the property that's being investigated for the bird flu.

The warning said the CFIA was looking into a backyard chicken flock in the area, and encouraged chicken owners to monitor for signs of illness and to limit their animals' time with wild birds and other chicken flocks.

Pauline Hyde, owner of Mill Bay Farms, says she was contacted by the ministry's emergency response team on Thursday to warn her of the suspected bird flu cases in the South Cowichan region.

The local farmer says she's extremely concerned and that's she's had to take extra precautions around her farm, including suspending visits, limiting where her birds can go on the farm – including away from her small pond – and changing where her egg deliveries are made to avoid any cross-farm contamination.

The Ministry of Agriculture told CTV News on Friday that H5N1 had not yet been confirmed on Vancouver Island.

The CFIA will list areas that have confirmed cases of the bird flu on its website, according to the province. So far, the only confirmed cases listed are in the Regional District of North Okanagan, where infected poultry flocks have been quarantined.

As of April 7, no cases of H5N1 had been confirmed in humans in Canada, and officials say it's rare for avian flus to affect people.

In a statement last week, Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said risk to the public "is extremely low" and there isn't a risk to food safety.

With files from Alyse Kotyk and The Canadian Press