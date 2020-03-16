VICTORIA -- The BC Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest into the death of a Port Alberni teen who died in hospital after being held in police custody in 2016.

According to the coroners service, Joceyln Nynah Marsha George, 18, died in hospital in Victoria after being transferred from the Port Alberni RCMP detachment on June 24, 2016.

The BC Coroners Service says a mandatory inquest was then scheduled, as required under the Coroners Act whenever there is a death related to being in police custody.

The coroners service notes that the public inquest is not a fault-finding process.

The presiding coroner, Michael Egilson, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine facts about George’s death, such as how, where, when and by what means it occurred.

The jury will be able to make recommendations on how to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future, but will not place any legal responsibility on anyone, or establish any conclusion of law.

The public inquest is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on July 6 at the Port Alberni Courthouse at 2999 Fourth Ave.