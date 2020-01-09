VICTORIA -- The BC Coroners Service has announced a public inquest into the 2016 police shooting death of a Nanaimo man.

Craig Andrew Ford, 49, was killed by Mounties on the morning of June 14, 2016 in the area of Norwell Drive and Highway 19A in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to the area for a report of a man brandishing a knife. When they found Ford on nearby Country Club Drive, officers fired at the suspect following what police only described at the time as "an encounter with the male."

Ford was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. launched its own investigation into the incident.

Presiding coroner Michael Egilson and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding Ford's death.

The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. The jury, however, will not make any finding of legal responsibility for the 49-year-old's death.

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on July 27 at the Nanaimo courthouse.