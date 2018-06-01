

CTV Vancouver Island





Warning: This story contains images that may be considered graphic.

An elderly cat was duct taped and thrown out of a car window in an horrific case of animal cruelty in Colwood, the BC SPCA says.

Investigators hope to identify two men in a gray sedan seen pulling over in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on May 29 at around 11:20 a.m.

A witness said they saw the men dump the cat, which appeared to be injured, out of the car window and drive away. She wasn't able to get their license plate.

"The geriatric cat appeared to be dragging her hind legs, and upon inspection, the Good Samaritan discovered that the cat had duct tape wrapped around her stomach and her hind legs,” BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Erika Paul said in a statement.

The cat was rushed into veterinary care and treated for a large abscess and lesion on the side of her body.

"She is also getting further treatment to determine the cause of the injury in her back legs," said Paul.

BC SPCA officials are asking anyone who has information on the case to contact their cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the incident happened in Langford. It actually took place within Colwood.