

The Canadian Press





Indigenous leader Bob Chamberlin will be NDP's candidate for the upcoming federal byelection in Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

The former vice president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says he wants to fight for people who keep getting squeezed, while the richest people and richest corporations come out ahead.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's excited to be able to count on Chamberlin to help him improve the lives of everyday people in Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

The May 6 byelection is being held to fill the seat vacated by former New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson.