Impaired driver knocks out power in Campbell River on New Year's Eve: RCMP

Mounties in Campbell River, B.C., are reminding people to find safe rides home after seven drivers were pulled over for impaired driving on New Year's Eve.

The driver's were stopped between 8:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., including one driver who caused a power outage by hitting a BC Hydro pole.

That driver was issued a three-day driving suspension after they crashed in the 600-block of South Alder Road, and their vehicle was towed from the scene.

Meanwhile, two other drivers received 90-day roadside driving bans for allegedly failing roadside screening tests. Both of their vehicles were impounded for 30 days as well, police say.

The other four drivers had their licences suspended for three days for showing signs of impairment and registering "warning" levels on roadside screening devices, RCMP claim.

All four of their vehicles were towed for the night, police say.

"We were fortunate this New Year's that nobody was seriously injured due to impaired driving," said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre in a release Tuesday.

"We would hope that the more people see impaired drivers getting caught and punished that it will serve as both education and as a deterrent to impaired driving," he said.

Mounties are encouraging everyone to find a safe ride home each evening and to contact 911 if they suspect someone of impaired driving.