Impaired driver crashes into truck towing another impaired driver's vehicle: West Shore RCMP
Mounties in Colwood, B.C., say they arrested a 17-year-old impaired driver who crashed into a tow truck pulling the vehicle of another impaired driver.
The incident began just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 25, when the West Shore RCMP stopped a vehicle on Wishart Road.
The 29-year-old driver was served with an immediate suspension from driving and his vehicle was picked up by a tow truck for impoundment, according to police.
While the truck was towing the vehicle, another driver struck the driver's side door of the tow truck in the 600-block of Latoria Road, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene and conducted an impaired-driving investigation.
A 17-year-old with a learner’s licence was arrested and released with a court date in June, police said Thursday.
No one was injured in the crash.
The West Shore RCMP urge the public to call police immediately if they suspect an impaired driver.
