VICTORIA -- Police say that an impaired driver is in custody after crashing into a vehicle and a cyclist in Colwood on Wednesday night.

According to the West Shore RCMP, police received reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist near the 2100-block of Sooke Road at approximately 5:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they determined that a 2007 BMW that was driving westbound when it rear-ended a 2016 Honda Pilot. The BMW driver then tried to drive around the Honda Pilot, when it crashed into the cyclist.

The driver of the BMW, a 48-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving. Police issued her an immediate prohibition from driving, seized her licence and towed her damaged vehicle from the scene.

Police believe that the woman was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crashes.

The cyclist who was struck was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.