VICTORIA -- The RCMP are asking the public to stay away from a Tim Hortons in Campbell River, where multiple ambulances are on scene Thursday.

Police say a serious incident occurred early Thursday morning at the coffee outlet in the 2000-block of Highway 19A.

The restaurant is cordoned off with police tape and multiple police vehicles are on scene.

British Columbia’s police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating a police-involved shooting incident in the area. The Independent Investigations Office of BC investigates all instances of death or serious harm that may have been caused by police actions.

“There is an ongoing investigation in the area of Tim Hortons,” said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau. “That is all we can say at this time.”

Early reports suggest the incident may have involved an armed robbery and that someone may have been shot. These details have not been confirmed by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.