VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s independent police oversight body is investigating after a man was bitten by a police dog in Saanich.

The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. on May 20 on the multi-use Lochside Trail.

Police were called to the area after a reported altercation involving a man with a weapon, according to a statement released by the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) on Monday.

Police attended the scene and located the man on a wooden bridge between Saanich Road and Quadra Street.

The IIO says an “interaction occurred” and a police dog was deployed when officers arrested the man.

The man sustained a dog-bite injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the is civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.