IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer.

On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road.

Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.

Officers had weapons drawn and were trying to convince the man to drop a knife that he was holding, which a witness described as a "butcher knife."

The witness told CTV News that the man appeared to be distraught and injured his own neck with the knife, before police fired less-lethal beanbag rounds at him.

The man then fell to the ground where he was taken into custody, and then brought to hospital.

Officers responded with guns drawn to the scene of a heavily damaged four-door sedan on Cook Street near Oakmount Road on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (CTV News)

In a statement at the time, police said the man sustained "serious, life-threatening injuries," and B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News the man was in critical condition.

On Monday, the IIO said it reviewed the incident and concluded that the life-threatening injuries were caused by the man, and "only minor injuries" were a result of police actions.

The IIO said witnesses and the man himself told investigators that the serious wounds were self-inflicted.

The IIO says it also reviewed video footage and forensic evidence when completing its investigation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency that's responsible for investigating all police incidents that result in serious harm or death.