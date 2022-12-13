'I needed to be here': Father of missing woman joins Vancouver Island search
On Tuesday afternoon, Tom McDevitt pulled into the Charters River parking lot in Sooke to join in the search for his missing daughter Melissa McDevitt.
He flew into Victoria International Airport Monday night from North Carolina to join the six different agencies looking for the missing 39-year-old.
Melissa McDevitt was last seen on security camera entering the vast network of trails on Friday night.
“I needed to be here,” said the concerned father. “My wife couldn’t make the trip because it was too emotionally draining for her to travel across the country.”
Paul Berry is with Comox Valley Search and Rescue, which has joined the search.
“Today, ground searchers are covering areas close to the last known point for Melissa,” said Berry. “So, searching on either side of the trails that exist within the area.”
That last known point was near the parking lot, where her vehicle still sits.
Police dogs have also joined in the search.
“The area is large, the terrain is difficult and the vegetation is very thick,” said Berry.
Searchers have now covered the vast majority of the park’s trail system. Moving forward, searchers will begin branching out from those trails.
“We’re looking at the potential of being off-trail just a little bit beyond the sight of our initial search,” said Sooke RCMP Cpl. Joe Holmes.
Melissa’s father says being part of the search is important.
“As a parent, you just have to be doing something,” said McDevitt. “You just can’t say, 'I didn’t do anything.'”
Knowing his daughter has potentially spent four cold nights in the forest, he is prepared for the worst case scenario.
“If this ends up having an unpleasant outcome, I’ve made a commitment that if they have to bring Melissa out, I wanted her to be brought out and knowing that her father was here to meet her,” said the emotional McDevitt. “That’s kind of where I’m at.”
He is still holding out hope that the search will end with his daughter safe and back in his arms.
