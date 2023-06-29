'I haven’t slept properly since': Victoria retiree wins $500K lottery prize

Charles "Vince" Martin won the Lotto 6/49 draw on June 10 after buying a winning ticket from the Rexall drugstore on Admirals Road in View Royal, according to a statement from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. (BCLC) Charles "Vince" Martin won the Lotto 6/49 draw on June 10 after buying a winning ticket from the Rexall drugstore on Admirals Road in View Royal, according to a statement from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. (BCLC)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario