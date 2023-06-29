'I haven’t slept properly since': Victoria retiree wins $500K lottery prize

A Victoria retiree says more relaxation is in his future after winning a $500,000 lottery prize.

Charles "Vince" Martin won the Lotto 6/49 draw on June 10 after buying a winning ticket from the Rexall drugstore on Admirals Road in View Royal, according to a statement from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The Victoria resident was picking up groceries when he decided to check his tickets at a self-scanner. When one ticket turned out to be a winner, he was shocked, the BCLC said.

"I had to stare at it for a few moments to let it sink in," said Martin. "Then I had the girl at the booth validate it to confirm it was real."

The first person Martin told was his wife, who was stunned, the statement said.

"It didn’t register and she thought I was messing with her at first," Martin said.

The Victoria man likes to spend time reading and travelling around the Olympic Peninsula, and now plans to help his children and renovate his house.

"It’s a terrific feeling and I haven’t slept properly since," he said.

The BCLC says he plans to celebrate his lottery win by hosting a nice dinner.

"It's going to be more comfortable as far as being relaxed and not having to worry about the little things," said Martin.

B.C. lottery players have won more than $59 million from Lotto 6/49 in 2023, according to the lottery corporation.